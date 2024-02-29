Sponsored Post - Get On The Courts And In The Game! Advantage QuickStart Tennis Program Customized For Your Kids At The Roosevelt Island Racquet Club - Summer Camp Starting Soon Too, Sign Up Now

Advantage QuickStart - Tennis Customized For Your Child's Age and Ability

Being in the right class is key to having a successful tennis experience! To ensure this, we offer free 15-minute on court evaluations and virtual consultations for new players. Site tours are also available during program hours. These introductions are essential to our enrollment process and are conducted personally by Joel Richmond and Site Directors.

For more info email mbarbato@advantagetennisclubs.com or call 212-935- 0250 Ext 819

Sign up Now.