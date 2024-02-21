Sponsored Post - Join IDig2Learn's Bellies, Bins & Beauty Food Series For Delicious Saturday Afternoon West African Meals Featuring Roosevelt Island Resident And Chef Beatrice Ajaero Of Nneji Restaurant - RSVP Now For Limited Spots March 2, 9 & 16
Roosevelt Island resident and iDig2Learn Founder Christina Delfico reports:
BELLIES, BINS, AND BEAUTY is BACK! (Free)
Join iDig2Learn’s Bellies, Bins and Beauty food series for delicious Saturday afternoon meals featuring expert guidance from local Roosevelt Island resident and chef Beatrice Ajaero, the owner of Nneji eatery in Astoria.
Come inside and warm up with the company of neighbors new and old as we learn more about food as fuel to keep us healthy and strong.
Space is limited to 45. RSVP the event keyword(s) to save your spot(s) and mention how many you wish to attend. The Roosevelt Island location will be confirmed once reservation is confirmed. Thanks to your generous donations and grants from NYState Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright, NYCommunity Trust (NYCT)/Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) and Citizens Committee for NYC for making these events possible.
FREE / Space is limited / RSVP A MUST
SAT. MARCH 2nd / 1-3PM
Email the keyword FONIO and how many to idig2learn@gmail.com
SAT. MARCH 9th / 1-3PM
Email the keyword RED STEW and how many to idig2learn@gmail.com
SAT. MARCH 16th / 1-3PM
Email the keyword TAGINE and how many to idig2learn@gmail.com
Ms Delfico and iDig2Learn were recently featured in a Citizens Committee for NYC Partner Spotlight. According to the Citizens Committee for NYC:
Amid the towering skyscrapers of NYC lies an oasis of green activism: iDig2Learn. This grassroots organization, spearheaded by the dedicated leadership of Christina Delfico, is more than just a nature education program; it's a vibrant community hub fostering connection, environmental awareness, and sustainable practices.
Founded in 2012, iDig2Learn has blossomed into a force for good, transforming Roosevelt Island and beyond. Their impact is multifaceted:
- Connecting with Nature: They bridge the gap between urban residents and the natural world, offering hands-on experiences like community gardens, tree walks, and food waste reduction workshops.
- Building Community: By fostering shared experiences and collaborative projects, iDig2Learn fosters a strong sense of community, bringing neighbors together to care for their environment.
- Promoting Sustainability: Their "smart waste reduction" initiatives educate residents on composting, recycling, and responsible consumption, empowering them to make eco-conscious choices....
Click here for the full Partner Spotlight article.
Also, Beatrice Ajaero and her Nneji restaurant
Since the spring of 2022, over 150,000 migrants have arrived in NYC, with a reported 70,000 living in shelters. Chefs and restaurateurs have stepped in to help feed them, including Beatrice Ajaero of Astoria’s Nneji. https://t.co/aBiOXeEFW5— Grub Street (@grubstreet) January 16, 2024
were profiled in a January 16, 2024 Grub Street article:... Many in the restaurant industry have stepped in to help feed these people, some continuing or building on work and networks developed during the pandemic. One of these restaurateurs is Beatrice Ajaero, who runs the West African takeout shop Nneji in Astoria. We spoke with her about her work feeding asylum seekers and other migrants, how she thinks about food access, and making meals that can speak to multiple cultures...
Here's more on the Bellies, Bins & Beauty initiative from iDig2Learnand from a 2021 interview with Green Roosevelt Island Neighbors (GRIN) Anthony Longo
and Ms Delfico.
Remember to RSVP to attend one or more of the iDig2Learn Belles, Bins & Beauty food events.
