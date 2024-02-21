Sponsored Post - Join IDig2Learn's Bellies, Bins & Beauty Food Series For Delicious Saturday Afternoon West African Meals Featuring Roosevelt Island Resident And Chef Beatrice Ajaero Of Nneji Restaurant - RSVP Now For Limited Spots March 2, 9 & 16

Join iDig2Learn’s Bellies, Bins and Beauty food series for delicious Saturday afternoon meals featuring expert guidance from local Roosevelt Island resident and chef Beatrice Ajaero, the owner of Nneji eatery in Astoria.

Come inside and warm up with the company of neighbors new and old as we learn more about food as fuel to keep us healthy and strong.

Space is limited to 45. RSVP the event keyword(s) to save your spot(s) and mention how many you wish to attend. The Roosevelt Island location will be confirmed once reservation is confirmed. Thanks to your generous donations and grants from NYState Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright, NYCommunity Trust (NYCT)/Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) and Citizens Committee for NYC for making these events possible.

FREE / Space is limited / RSVP A MUST

SAT. MARCH 2nd / 1-3PM

Email the keyword FONIO and how many to idig2learn@gmail.com

SAT. MARCH 9th / 1-3PM

Email the keyword RED STEW and how many to idig2learn@gmail.com

SAT. MARCH 16th / 1-3PM

Email the keyword TAGINE and how many to idig2learn@gmail.com