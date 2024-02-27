New RIOC Interim Leadership Team Inspects Condition Of Roosevelt Island Sidewalks And Roadways On Walk With Residents, Maintenance Team Takes Immediate Action To Implement Fixes - Residents Happy With Positive Outcome And Look Forward To Continued Community Partnership

In February, RIOC Deputy Counsel Gerrald Ellis & Acting-COO Mary Cunneen went on an island walking tour with Audrey Tannen, island resident & District Office Director for State Senator @LizKrueger , & longtime island resident Joan Brooks, to assess different areas of maintenance..

...particularly with regard to the z-bricks that line the island. RIOC’s Maintenance team then made immediate fixes across different island locations, which will reduce trip hazards and make navigating the island much easier, especially for members of the disabled community. — Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (@RIOCny) February 27, 2024

Ms Tannen adds:

Senator Krueger has heard from many residents concerned about the condition of the sidewalks and roadways on RI. Deferred maintenance is not good for the infrastructure and, more importantly, for safety when navigating the Island. Gerald and Mary were very responsive to our request to hike the Island. We strolled from Copabianco Field to Cornell Tech-Mary was taking pictures and putting in tickets all along the way! Of course—it’s just a beginning—we must continue to report and to maintain. Please submit those repair tickets to RIOC Tikkit. While Joan and I were happy not only by the positive response but also by the ACTIONS taken-we did express disillusionment that , although this work should have been done; it wasn’t. We’re encouraged by the positive outcome and look forward to continued partnership between RIOC, the community and our office.

Ms Tannen is correct. So far, the new interim RIOC leadership of Deputy General Counsel Gerrald Ellis and Chief Financial Officer Dhru Amin have brought a needed dose of transparency, communications and engagement to the Roosevelt Island community.

The February 15 Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Real Estate Development Advisory Committee discussed the issue of repaving the street and sidewalk Z-Bricks as well as repairing the dangerous street crossings and potholes.

Here's the discussion.

Also, here's more on the RIOC Tikkit system for residents and RIOC staff to report problems.

During the January 17, 2024 RIOC Board Of Directors Operations Advisory Committee meeting, Acting Chief Operating Officer Mary Cunneen provided this presentation on the Tikkit system.