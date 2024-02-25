Help Restore The Roosevelt Island Haki Compost Collective Food Scrap Drop Off Site - Sign Up To Testify Or Submit Written Comments To Tuesday February 27 NYC Council Hearing To Restore Food Scrap Drop Off Site Spending Cut

Roosevelt Island resident and Haki Compost Collective volunteer Julia Ferguson reports:

Dear Roosevelt Island neighbors,

Thank you so much to those who attended the Compost Teach-In at the community garden on February 3rd! It was good to be together again.

We are writing to send an important request from a Big Reuse newsletter. We have another chance right away by next Tuesday morning to speak up to try to save and refund this budget cut to our city before it is too late.

Next Tuesday, February 27 at 10am, the City Council will hold a hearing on NYC's infrastructure for handling and processing organic waste. This hearing is with the Committee on Sanitation and Solid Waste Management.

Tell DSNY and the city council that we need these programs!

You can sign up to testify via zoom or in-person. Written testimony may also be submitted on a document or pdf.

Check out these community composting articles.