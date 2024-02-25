Help Restore The Roosevelt Island Haki Compost Collective Food Scrap Drop Off Site - Sign Up To Testify Or Submit Written Comments To Tuesday February 27 NYC Council Hearing To Restore Food Scrap Drop Off Site Spending Cut
Roosevelt Island resident and Haki Compost Collective volunteer Julia Ferguson reports:
As previously reported, the Roosevelt Island Haki Compost Collective Food Scrap Drop Off Site
Dear Roosevelt Island neighbors,
Thank you so much to those who attended the Compost Teach-In at the community garden on February 3rd! It was good to be together again.
We are writing to send an important request from a Big Reuse newsletter. We have another chance right away by next Tuesday morning to speak up to try to save and refund this budget cut to our city before it is too late.Please submit testimony for the City Council hearing on organic waste! (If sending written testimony, please try to complete it by 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27th!)
Next Tuesday, February 27 at 10am, the City Council will hold a hearing on NYC's infrastructure for handling and processing organic waste. This hearing is with the Committee on Sanitation and Solid Waste Management.This is an opportunity to speak (again!) to our personal very positive experiences with community composting & the NYC Compost Project.
Tell DSNY and the city council that we need these programs!
You can sign up to testify via zoom or in-person. Written testimony may also be submitted on a document or pdf.We also recommend that you read more about this very important issue. We only have 120 days to speak up again and to tell DSNY, the Mayor, and the City Council about how important our community greening, environmental justice, and social infrastructures are. When we are able to care for the earth locally in our city neighborhoods, we also care for each other as the earth cares for us in turn.
Check out these community composting articles.
at the Saturday Farmers Market was suspended last December
|Last Pickup At Haki Roosevelt Island Food Scrap Drop Off Site
due to NYC Mayoral budget cuts.
