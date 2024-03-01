Watch Very Interesting Video Introducing The Programs Of Cornell Tech Creating Lasting Economic And Social Prosperity - Former Mayor Mike Bloomberg Recently Visited Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech Campus To Celebrate Launch Of Over 100 Companies
Watch this very interesting video introducing the programs and mission of Cornell Tech.
In the video, Cornell Tech Dean Greg Morrisett reports:
... The next era of tech is here and it's led by breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and Cornell Tech is ready for it. In fact, every day we're leveraging exciting new developments and digital technologies as an opportunity for our students to become the leader society needs. Cornell Tech has created a unique educational environment filled with exactly the expertise and the wisdom needed to navigate through the age of AI. Whether students are pursuing engineering, business design, or law, technology will play a role in their future career. Cornell Tech is uniquely poised to put students well on the path to be the real drivers of ai.
Our dual degree programs focus on urban tech, health tech, and media tech. And truly, there's no better place in the world to study those industries than here in New York City. We're empowering students to not only understand human and computer interaction, but the role modern media plays in our daily lives.
We're creating solutions for globally recognized healthcare facilities and tackling infrastructure challenges that naturally develop in one of the world's most densely populated metro areas. We are committed to giving you as much as we get from New York City.
Technology is often recognized as a high revenue industry and it certainly can be, but what we see here at Cornell Tech is students wanting to put tech to work for the betterment of humanity. One of our primary visions as an institution is to create lasting economic and social prosperity, whether that's through the startups we launched, the jobs created in the process, or the people served by our technologies....
Cornell Tech Electrical/Computer Engineering Masters Degree student Erin Murphy adds about the Roosevelt Island campus:
... Living in New York and specifically Roosevelt Island has been an incredible experience. Roosevelt Island itself has so much on it. There's so many green spaces. It's just a really peaceful place to live and work, but yet you're also one stop away from being in Midtown Manhattan or going into Queens or a few ferry stops away from Brooklyn. So it's a really cool central area to explore all that New York has to offer....
According to Cornell Tech:
In 2010, the City of New York issued a challenge to top institutions from around the world to propose a new or expanded applied sciences and engineering campus in New York City. Cornell University and the Technion–Israel Institute of Technology— two of the world’s leading institutions in the fields of science, engineering, technology, and research—were selected from among 18 proposals to make this vision a reality. Shortly thereafter, the Jacobs Technion-Cornell Institute was founded based on a $133 million gift from Dr. Irwin Mark Jacobs, Founding Chairman and CEO Emeritus of Qualcomm, and his wife, Joan Klein Jacobs.
Cornell Tech first launched in 2012 in Google’s New York City building. In 2017, it migrated to its permanent location on Roosevelt Island—one of the most technically and environmentally advanced campuses in the world. Today, it is home to close to 50 tenure track and nontenured faculty members, approximately 500 master’s students across eight programs, and more than 100 doctoral students in five fields. We are committed to developing principled and innovative leaders who are practiced in interdisciplinary collaboration and entrepreneurship.
As part of a land-grant institution, Cornell Tech is focused on giving back to New York City. We apply our technologies in industries or sectors where New York City is leading the country and the world, including health, urban systems, media and democracy, cryptocurrencies and contracts, and public interest technology. Many of our graduates also stay in New York, supporting the continued growth of a vibrant tech ecosystem.
On February 15, 2024 former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg visited the Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech campus. It was a private event so there was no media present to cover Mr Bloomberg's visit to Roosevelt Island.
But info was available on social media posts.
According to Mr Bloomberg's Instagram page:
I always enjoy talking to founders — especially @Cornell_Tech grads and entrepreneurs who are driving innovation and growing businesses in New York City. I had a great conversation with these leaders, who represent just a few of the 100+ businesses that have emerged from the school since it started. Thank you to Cornell Tech for hosting us this morning, and for continuing to create opportunities for our city.
According to the Cornell Tech Instagram Page:
Former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg visited Cornell Tech today to celebrate the launch of over 100 companies since the campus was founded and to have breakfast with some of our amazing startup founders.
He and Bloomberg Philanthropies CEO Patti Harris met with Cornell Tech Dean Greg Morrisett, Cornell University President Martha Pollack, Runway Director Fernando Gomez-Baquero, Startup Studio Co-head Jenny Fielding, and startup founders Vince Hartman, CEO and co-founder of Abstractive Health, Samantha Lee, CEO and co-founder of Meili Technologies, Niamh O’Hara, CEO and co-founder of Biotia, Charles Rodenkirch, CEO and founder of Sharper Sense, J’Vanay Santos, CEO and co-founder of MyLÚA Health, and David Stein, CEO and co-founder, Ash Wellness.
Cornell Tech is grateful to Mike Bloomberg, Patti Harris, and Bloomberg Philanthropies for their ongoing support!
According to the Instagram Page of Bloomberg Philanthropies CEO Patty Harris :
During the Bloomberg administration, we knew that building a new applied sciences university could create tens of thousands of jobs right here in NYC. We set out to launch a global competition where @cornell_tech was selected to be the first-ever school built for the digital age. Since then, Cornell Tech grads have built more than 100 companies, which play an important role in strengthening our city’s future. Today @MikeBloomberg and I met with faculty and graduates of the program who are now entrepreneurs putting creativity, innovation, and leadership at the heart of their work.
On June 16, 2015, Mayor Bloomberg took the Roosevelt Island Tram
on his way to speak at the Cornell Tech Roosevelt Island campus groundbreaking ceremony.
Here's more on the Cornell Tech programs.
