Watch Very Interesting Video Introducing The Programs Of Cornell Tech Creating Lasting Economic And Social Prosperity - Former Mayor Mike Bloomberg Recently Visited Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech Campus To Celebrate Launch Of Over 100 Companies

In the video, Cornell Tech Dean Greg Morrisett reports:

... The next era of tech is here and it's led by breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and Cornell Tech is ready for it. In fact, every day we're leveraging exciting new developments and digital technologies as an opportunity for our students to become the leader society needs. Cornell Tech has created a unique educational environment filled with exactly the expertise and the wisdom needed to navigate through the age of AI. Whether students are pursuing engineering, business design, or law, technology will play a role in their future career. Cornell Tech is uniquely poised to put students well on the path to be the real drivers of ai.

Our dual degree programs focus on urban tech, health tech, and media tech. And truly, there's no better place in the world to study those industries than here in New York City. We're empowering students to not only understand human and computer interaction, but the role modern media plays in our daily lives.

We're creating solutions for globally recognized healthcare facilities and tackling infrastructure challenges that naturally develop in one of the world's most densely populated metro areas. We are committed to giving you as much as we get from New York City.

Technology is often recognized as a high revenue industry and it certainly can be, but what we see here at Cornell Tech is students wanting to put tech to work for the betterment of humanity. One of our primary visions as an institution is to create lasting economic and social prosperity, whether that's through the startups we launched, the jobs created in the process, or the people served by our technologies....