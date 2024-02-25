Twist & Shout, Help, In My Life And More At Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery Beatles Jam Session Sing Along This Afternoon Brings Back Youthful Memories - Fun Times, Watch The Video
The Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery hosted a Beatles Sing Along Jam Session this afternoon. According to RIVAA Gallery:
Whether the music of the Beatles bring back youthful memories or you have just discovered their music recently you can have fun singing along to Beatles songs at our jazz jam session...
