RIVAA Gallery Invites You To A Roosevelt Island Afternoon Of Enchanting Poetry Reading Sunday March 3 - Share The Magic, Bring A Friend

According to the Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery:



Join us for an enchanting Poetry Reading at RIVAA Gallery!,

Sunday, March 3rd at 3 PM.

Immerse yourself in the poetic world of Carmen Firan, Adrian Sangeorzan, Andrei Codrescu, and Adela Sinclair.

Where: RIVAA Gallery (527 Main Street)

Free and open to the public!

Produced by Adela Sinclair of Bucharest Inside the Beltway and RIVAA Gallery.

Don't miss this extraordinary gathering of literary talent! Share the magic, bring a friend!