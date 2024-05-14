WNYC Poems In Your NYC Neighborhood Series Features Poem About The Tram By Young Roosevelt Island Resident Kyle Shin And It's Terrific - Take A Listen
Roosevelt Island resident Matt Katz reported yesterday:
Sherie and I were listening to WNYC this morning as we usually do. After Brian Lehrer there is a program at noon called, "All of It." They were soliciting poems about local issues, mostly NYC, and they chose a poem about the Roosevelt Island Tram that was written and read by what sounded like a kid, named Kyle Shin.
It's a terrific poem, especially from a little kid.
Over the course of April, which is Poetry Month, WNYC producers have been asking our audience to submit their own poems about the places that are important to them, and what’s happening there. We talk about the project, and hear some poems read by the poets themselves along with Amanda Rozon, assistant producer at WNYC's Morning Edition who spearheaded WNYC's listener poetry project.
Here's more on the WNYC Poems From Your Neighborhood series including local resident Kyle Shin's poem about the Roosevelt Island Tram which can be heard at the 10 minute mark.
Take a listen.
The Roosevelt Island Tramway by Kyle Shih
The Roosevelt Island Tramway,
Fresh and clean,
Empty and idle,
Ready to do its duty.The many passengers,
Some tourists, some residents,
Ready to board,
Like on any ordinary day.The gears and wheels,
Spinning and turning,
The tram, jolting,
Gliding along the thick ropes.
Far above the cherry blossoms,
Gaining altitude over the East River,
Leaving Roosevelt Island,
And entering Manhattan.Parallel to the Queensboro Bridge, Passing by tall residential buildings, Entering a swarm of towers, And hovering over many cars and trees. Losing altitude,
Diving down,
Slowly moving towards the platform,
Passengers ready to leave.Over and over, Crossing the river. From 6 AM to 2 AM,
The tram welcomes all riders.
More info
0 comments :
Post a Comment