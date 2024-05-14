WNYC Poems In Your NYC Neighborhood Series Features Poem About The Tram By Young Roosevelt Island Resident Kyle Shin And It's Terrific - Take A Listen

Roosevelt Island resident Matt Katz reported yesterday:

Sherie and I were listening to WNYC this morning as we usually do. After Brian Lehrer there is a program at noon called, "All of It." They were soliciting poems about local issues, mostly NYC, and they chose a poem about the Roosevelt Island Tram that was written and read by what sounded like a kid, named Kyle Shin.

It's a terrific poem, especially from a little kid.