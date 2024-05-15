Sponsored Post - IDig2Learn Invites You To Participate In Forest Care Day At Roosevelt Island's Southpoint Park Manhattan Healing Forest Sunday May 19, Help Remove Weeds, Spread Wood Chips & Get To Know The Trees - Free Registration

iDig2Learn invites you to participate in Forest Care Day at Roosevelt Island's Southpoint Park Manhattan Healing Forest on Sunday May 19 from 1-3 PM

About the Event Tend to the forest with us. This pocket forest was born thanks to the community and local partners who came together in early April 2024. Planted in partnership with funder SUGi in conjunction with RIOC, the Lenape Center and friends from the Yakama region, the first three years are vital to help them grow. Hope you can join us to learn more and spend a couple of hours together outdoors in the beautiful Southpoint Park on Roosevelt Island. All ages are welcome. We will bend down close to weed and check on the health of the plants together. Please bring your reusable waterbottle and dress for mess with sun protection as needed. iDig2Learn can't wait to see you! CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.

NBC Nightly News featured local Roosevelt Island resident and iDig2Learn founder Christina Delfico in this May 9 story about the Southpoint Park SUGi Pocket Manhattan Healing Forest that was planted Saturday April 6.

Ms Delfico and SUGi Project Founder Elise Van Middelem described the Manhattan Healing Forest during the April 6, 2024 planting.

