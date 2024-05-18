Bring Your Instruments And Vocal Chords To Roosevelt Island Beatles Jam Session Sunday May 19 At RIVAA Gallery - Yeah Yeah Yeah, Twist And Shout
The Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery (527 Main Street) is hosting their second Beatles Jam Session Sunday May 19.
According to RIVAA Gallery:
RIVAA Gallery Presents: Beatles Jam Session
Tomorrow: Sunday, May 19 from 3:00 - 6:00PM
Are you feeling nostalgic? Perhaps you have a sudden urge to sing some Beatles songs together with friends and neighbors? Whether you grew up with the Beatles or have only recently been introduced to their music, join us at RIVAA Gallery on May 19, 2024 from 3-6 PM for our second Beatles Jam Session. If you play a musical instrument, bring it with you. All contributions to the music are welcome. Play, sing or listen – the choice is yours. Whatever you do, have a good time.
Admission is complimentary. As always, any donation is very much appreciated.
Here's a bit from the first RIVAA Gallery Beatles Jam session last February 25.
Have fun.
0 comments :
Post a Comment