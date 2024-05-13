Six 9 Millimeter Bullets Found On Sidewalk In Front of Roosevelt Island 560 Main Street Building Last Thursday Evening - Ammunition Fell Out Of Bag Carried By Male Licensed To Carry A Firearm Entering The Building Says RIOC
I asked Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety Department (PSD) Chief Kevin Brown and Communications Director Bryant Daniels today:
I understand that bullets were found on the sidewalk outside Roosevelt Landings several nights ago and were picked up by Public Safety Officers.Is that true?Are there any more details about this incident? Any statement from RIOC?
Mr Daniels answered:
At approximately 7:15 PM on May 9th, PSD was alerted to the presence of firearm ammunition on the ground in front of 560 Main Street. PSD immediately responded to the scene, found and recovered the lost ammunition—six 9mm bullets—and notified the NYPD.C&C is the managing agent for the Roosevelt Landings 460 Main Street building.C&C cameras were then checked, and video was discovered of the ammunition falling out of an adult male’s duffle bag while he was entering the building. The individual was identified by PSD, and he is licensed to carry a firearm in New York. At approximately 7:40 PM, NYPD officers arrived and took custody of the ammunition.
The RIOC May 9 PSD Daily Blotter describes the incident as follow:
05/09/24 -1914 – 560 Main Street – Suspicious Activity- PSD Responded – Report Filed
