Roosevelt Island Tram Maintenance This Afternoon By Operator Leitner-Poma Taking Longer Than Expected Causing Rush Hour Overcrowding On Single Cabin In Operation - Live Real Time Tram Traffic Cameras Will Soon Be At The Tram Stations Showing How Long Are The Lines

Received reports this afternoon of very crowded conditions at the Roosevelt Island Tram. I asked Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Communications Director Bryant Daniels:

Is there any problem at the Tram? I'm told only 1 cabin has been working since at least 4:20 this afternoon.

Mr Bryant replied:

Leitner-Poma is performing maintenance on the South Cabin that has run longer than expected. They're working to return the cabin to service as quickly as possible.

A waiting resident remarked:

The Tramway was a nightmare.

What I would give to bring back some, not all, of the yesteryears of Roosevelt Island. When you arrived at the island, the tram seemed to sync up with the RedBus—the days when even New Yorkers didn’t know anything about the island. When I moved here 20 years ago, New Yorkers would verbally spar with me on where I lived. I would say Roosevelt Island, and they would say, “Randells Island.” They were like, “No one LIVES on Roosevelt Island”. There should have been a limit on how many apartment buildings would be here. Oh well, in a year, I’m planning to leave the US. This country is no longer good for my mental/physical health.

Another resident commented on Roosevelt Islander Instagram post:

During the May 7 Community Board 8 Roosevelt Island Committee meeting, RIOC Interim Leadership team member Gerrald Ellis reported: