Roosevelt Island Riverwalk Buildings 3&4 Mortgage Refinancing Consent, Eleanor's Pier Emergency Repairs & Executive Session Litigation/Employment Issues Among Items For Tuesday May 14 RIOC Board Of Directors Meeting Agenda

... Chair’s Motion for Executive Session to Discuss: a. proposed, pending or current litigation; and b. the medical, financial, credit or employment history of a particular person or corporation, or matters leading to the appointment, employment, promotion, demotion, discipline, suspension, dismissal or removal of a particular person or corporation...

The Executive Session is held in secret without the public allowed to attend. It's possible, though not confirmed, that the employment status of RIOC President Shelton Haynes and General Counsel Gretchen Robinson will be discussed during the May 14 Executive Session. Mr Haynes and Ms Robinson are currently on paid administrative leave pending an investigation of them about workplace concerns raised by RIOC employees.

