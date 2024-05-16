Wild Turkey Visiting NYC Leaves Congestion And Concrete Jungle Of Manhattan To Explore Open Spaces And Greenery Of Roosevelt Island This Week

A wild turkey has been roaming around NYC in recent weeks, spotted on the streets of Manhattan, Brooklyn and Astoria, Queens.

This week the turkey has been seen

Photo By Lada Stasko

exploring Roosevelt Island.





It's a wild female turkey. She has been "traveling" for 3 weeks now. The first time I was called the bird landed on the street in Astoria and was walking on the sidewalk. Then she moved to a park. Later I got a few calls from Manhattan. And now she is visiting Roosevelt Island.



Please remember she is a wild Turkey and not a domestic Turkey. They should never be approached. Wild Turkeys are the largest upland game bird in North America and they reproduce this time of year.

Ms Ceruzzi shares these videos of the Wild Turkey's Roosevelt Island exploration.

Roosevelt Island resident and Wildlife Freedom Foundation President Rossana Ceruzzi reports:

More on the Turkey's New York adventure from Pix 11 News.

A resident walking his dog today shares this video of the wild Turkey roaming Roosevelt Island.