Swimmers Ask Why Roosevelt Island Sportspark Pool Unexpectedly Closed This Morning - FDNY Reports Drowning/Cardiac Arrest Incident At Pool Yesterday, Person Taken To Hospital, Condition Unknown At This Time - UPDATE, Sad News, Sportspark Swimmer Died
Roosevelt Island swimmers arrived at the
Sportspark Pool this morning to find it closed. A tipster reported this morning:
I arrived at the pool this morning to find it closed. There was a line of people waiting to get in and only the sign below.
Rumors were spreading today of a drowning yesterday afternoon at the Sportspark Pool as the reason for its closing this morning.
Have you heard anything about a drowning in the pool yesterday? The pool was closed earlier and we have heard a mention of an incident (no details though).And a third Tipster:
The rumor I heard about the pool is that someone drowned, a man in his 30s And that they need to do an investigation He was in one of the swim lanes when it occurred, another swimmer pulled him out.
In response to my inquiry, a NYC Fire Department spokesperson answered:
Units responded to 250 W. Main st at 17:21 hrs on 05/16 for a report of a drowning /cardiac arrest. Patient transported to Mt Sinai queens. No condition/pedigree
Hopefully, the person is getting better.
Earlier this morning, I asked the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) why the Sportspark pool was closed this morning and if there was a drowning yesterday. No response yet.
UPDATE 4 PM - Very sad news. According to RIOC President Shelton Haynes:
It is with great sadness that we confirm on Sunday, May 16th at approximately 5:25 p.m., a 21-year-old individual, who was utilizing Sportspark Pool, was rushed to Mount Sinai Queens where they were pronounced dead.
Chief Kevin Brown of the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation Public Safety Department responded to the incident, along with EMT, FDNY, and NYPD. RIOC is working in full support of an investigation being conducted by the NYPD and the Medical Examiner's office. Additionally, an internal review is being conducted by RIOC to learn and understand the facts surrounding this devastating incident.
During this time, the thoughts, prayers, and condolences of everyone at RIOC are with the family, friends, and loved ones of this young person.
