Saturday, May 22, 2021

US Marine Osprey Aircraft Spotted Flying Over East River And Roosevelt Island Today

The Twitterverse reported this afternoon:

The two Marine Osprey aircraft were spotted flying over the East River this afternoon from Roosevelt Island too.

A Roosevelt Island resident adds:

I'm so glad you got this picture. I was really wondering about these planes as they flew by our place. What was particularly striking was that they were clearly flying in close formation as your photo clearly shows
According to the US Marine Corps:

V-22 Osprey 

Primary function: Amphibious assault transport of troops, equipment and supplies from assault ships and land bases.

Manufacturer: Bell Boeing

Description: The V-22 Osprey is a multi-engine, dual-piloted, self-deployable, medium lift, vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) tilt-rotor aircraft designed for combat, combat support, combat service support, and Special Operations missions worldwide. It will replace the Corps' aged fleet of CH-46E and CH-53D medium lift helicopters.

Unit Replacement Cost: Unit Cost (FY05 $ TY Unit Recurring Flyaway Costs): $71.3M 

Mission: Marine Corps Assault Support... 

Here's a closer look at the V 22 Osprey

and flying over the East River by downtown Manhattan during 2011 Fleet Week.

