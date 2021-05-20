Roosevelt Island Day Celebration Returns Saturday June 12 - Community Beautification Projects, Plantings, Art Installations Bike Repair, Free Giveaways & More Fun And Educational Activities For All
A welcome sign we're emerging from the Coronavirus Pandemic is the return of Roosevelt Island Day on Saturday June 12. According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):
It’s that time of year again, Roosevelt Island Day! Come out and join us for a day of beautification and celebration of Roosevelt Island on Saturday, June 12th, from 10 AM – 2 PM.
Bring your family and friends to our fun, educational activities, located at Blackwell Plaza, the Meditation Lawn, and other areas throughout Main St. and learn more info from our local community organizations. Activities to include are:
- Free giveaways
- Island Beautification
- Plantings
- Art installations
- Bike Repair
- Free book swap
- Battery recycling drop-off and more!
If you are unable to attend, check out our live updates on Instagram (@rooseveltislandrioc).
Roosevelt Island Day festivities were cancelled last year due to Coronavirus.
Here are some scenes from the 2018 Roosevelt Island Day Celebration.
Have a great Roosevelt Island Day.
