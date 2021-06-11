Sponsored Post - The Sanctuary Restaurant Cafe & Events Space On Roosevelt Island East River Promenade Is Now Open, Take A Virtual Tour Of The Space - Check Out Food & Beverage Menu, Spectacular NYC Waterfront Skyline Views Too
The Sanctuary Cafe Restaurant and Events space. located in a century old restored stonewall church, opened for business yesterday on the Roosevelt Island East River Waterfront Promenade (851 Main Street).
Before yesterday's 3 PM opening, co-owner Alphonse Biondi gave me a tour.
Take a look.
The Sanctuary Cafe outdoor and indoor seating space will initially offer a food menu including Brick Oven Pizza, Tapas and Salads with a Signature Cocktail Menu, Beer, Wine, Soda and Juices. Live music too.
Check out The Sanctuary's current menu which will evolve over time.
The Sanctuary Cafe Hours are Thursday/Friday 3 PM-10 PM and Saturday/Sunday 12 PM -10 PM.
Are you interested in hosting a Special Event or Celebration at The Sanctuary? Here's the rate sheet with more info.
Contact The Sanctuary for more info.
0 comments :
Post a Comment