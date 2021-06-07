Sponsored Post - Learn About NYC's New Ranked Choice Way To Vote In June 2021 Primary - Early Voting June 12 - 20 At Roosevelt Island Sportspark Building 250 Main Street, Primary Election Day June 22
New York City Primary Early Voting begins Saturday June 12 thru Sunday June 20. Primary Election Day is Tuesday, June 22.
Early voting on Roosevelt Island takes place
at the Sportspark building, 250 Main Street. The entrance to vote is at North Loop Road which is between
Sportspark and the Cornell Tech campus.
NYC Board of Elections:
Ranked-choice voting will be used for the June 2021 Primary Election. New York City will use ranked-choice voting for Primary and Special Elections for the following NYC municipal offices:
- MAYOR
- PUBLIC ADVOCATE
- COMPTROLLER
- BOROUGH PRESIDENT
- CITY COUNCIL ELECTIONS
You can rank up to 5 candidates in order of preference: your 1st choice candidate, your 2nd choice candidate, and so on up to your 5th choice candidate.
Below are Roosevelt Island sample ballots for the Democratic and Republican Party June 2021 primaries.
