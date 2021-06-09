Great News, The Sanctuary Restaurant Cafe & Events Space Opening Tomorrow On Roosevelt Island East River Promenade - Check Out Food & Beverage Menu, Spectacular NYC Waterfront Skyline Views Too
The Sanctuary Cafe Restaurant and Events space. located in a century old restored stonewall church, is opening for business tomorrow, June 10, on the Roosevelt Island East River Waterfront Promenade (851 Main Street).
The Sanctuary Cafe outdoor and indoor seating space will initially offer a food menu including Brick Oven Pizza, Tapas and Salads with a Signature Cocktail Menu, Beer, Wine, Soda and Juices. Live music too.
Check out The Sanctuary's current menu which will evolve over time.
The Sanctuary Cafe Hours are Thursday/Friday 3 PM-10 PM and Saturday/Sunday 12 PM -10 PM.
I've got my seats picked out. See you at The Sanctuary.
Are you interested in hosting a Special Event or Celebration at The Sanctuary? Here's the rate sheet with more info.
Contact The Sanctuary for more info.
