Roosevelt Island Day Celebration Concert With Music From Stoop Kidz Brass Band A Big Hit At East River Promenade Meditation Steps Today - Bring Them Back To Roosevelt Island For More Outdoor Music And Other Bands Too
This afternoon's Roosevelt Island Day crowd at the Meditation Steps and East River Promenade were shaking and jumping with the funky music of the Stoop Kidz Brass Band.
Roosevelt Island is a great venue for outdoor music performances. Let's get Stoop Kidz Brass Band and other musicians, including our own local talented musicians, to play more Roosevelt Island concerts.
According to this October 2020 Gothamist story:
Live performance has been largely snuffed out during the pandemic, but some musicians around the city have managed to find new ways to keep music in the air, spreading joy while showcasing their talents in city parks, streets and stoops. In Prospect Heights — on Park Place, between Vanderbilt and Underhill — a neighborhood scene has sprung up delivering a vibe that's a bit more Big Easy than Big Apple. For the last three weekends, a 5-piece brass band has been treating the locals there to a loud, lively and funky set of music.
The twentysomethings — Nat Ranson (tuba), Juan Sanchez (drums), Jesse Klirsfeld (trumpet), Jaedon Alvira and Rich Bomzer (sax) — call themselves the Stoop Kidz Brass Band (a nod to a “Hey, Arnold!” character), and initially got together about a month ago to rehearse on one of the very rare front porches in the neighborhood, with no plans to keep things going....
Click here for the full Gothamist article.
More info at Stoop Kidz Brass Band Instagram Page too.
I'm told there's a group organizing more Roosevelt Island music events. Stay
tuned.
