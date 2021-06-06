Sunday, June 6, 2021

Macy's 2021 July 4 Fireworks Celebration On East River By Long Island City - Great Views For Roosevelt Island

No announcement yet from Macy's but LIC Talk reports that the Macy's 2021 July 4 Fireworks celebration will take place on the East River by Long Island City which means Roosevelt Island will have a great view.


The 2018 July 4 Macy's Fireworks celebration was the last time Roosevelt Island had a great view. Here was the July 4 2018 fireworks finale seen from FDR 4 Freedoms Park.

Stay tuned for more details.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 7:53:00 PM

Labels: ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )