Macy's 2021 July 4 Fireworks Celebration On East River By Long Island City - Great Views For Roosevelt Island
No announcement yet from Macy's but LIC Talk reports that the Macy's 2021 July 4 Fireworks celebration will take place on the East River by Long Island City which means Roosevelt Island will have a great view.
Looks like Roosevelt Island will have great views of Macy’s July 4 2021 East River Fireworks display https://t.co/K4UfmCDhh9— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) June 6, 2021
The 2018 July 4 Macy's Fireworks celebration was the last time Roosevelt Island had a great view. Here was the July 4 2018 fireworks finale seen from FDR 4 Freedoms Park.
I don’t know if @4FreedomsPark will be open for July 4 fireworks but I’ve asked them today. Will Roosevelt Island @GraduateHotels rooftop bar be open.— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) June 6, 2021
Stay tuned for more details.
