You're Invited To Opening Reception For Roosevelt Island Resident And Artist Georgette Sinclair's Introspective Retrospective Solo Exhibition Saturday June 12 At Gallery RIVAA - In Search Of Beauty Of Nature And Unexpected Experiences
Gallery RIVAA (527 Main
Street) is hosting an opening reception for artist and Roosevelt Island
resident
Georgette Sinclair's
new exhibition, Introspective Retrospective, Saturday, June 12, 6-9 PM. You're
invited.
The exhibition will be open from June 12 - July 18.According to Ms Sinclair:
I was always a dreamer. As a kid, I used to watch the sky following the light embracing the earth and I was fascinated by the changing form and color of the clouds. I wished I was a little cloud in that magnificent moment
... My paintings remind me of beautiful places and joyful moments that I was fortunate to experience. Life is full of surprises and the secret is to just look around with an inquisitive eye and open soul and mind.
Ms Sinclair is a member of the Salmagundi Club. According to the Club:
Roosevelt Island Gallery RIVAA hours are:
Georgette is inspired by the eternal beauty of nature. Working mostly in pastels she finds poetry in the ordinary scenes. Her atmospheric landscapes evoke her enthusiasm and spirit of places that charm and enchant the soul and mind. The expression of mood is her response to a fragment in time. Traveling is a great source of inspiration for her work. She delights in painting outdoor scenes, fields of lavender, golden haystacks, or wandering in a hidden country road. She is equally fascinated by peeking in and out of the window, as can be seen in some of her paintings.
A New York artist currently living on Roosevelt Island, Georgette Sinclair is an award-winning artist who earned a Master of Science and a Doctoral Degree in Audiology. Georgette's art training began in early childhood with drawing and painting classes at the public School of Art in the country of origin. Later on in life, Georgette attended the Art Student League of NYC in addition to attending various art workshops in the States and abroad. She has been a member of Pen & Brush Inc. in NYC (2001-2003), Salmagundi Club of NYC since 2001, and RIVAA since 2001. Her work is owned by collectors around the world and has appeared in solo and group shows in galleries in NYC, New Jersey, Vermont, and abroad.
Wednesdays 6 – 9 pm
Saturdays and Sundays 11 – 5 pm
More info about Ms Sinclair available at her website.
More info about Gallery RIVAA at their website.
0 comments :
Post a Comment