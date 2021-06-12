Saturday, June 12, 2021

NYC Mayoral Candidate Ray McGuire Campaigns On Roosevelt Island Today Meeting And Speaking With Residents About Their Concerns - Watch Video Interview With Mr McGuire Discussing Detailed NYC Program, Personal & Professional Background And Impressions Of Roosevelt Island

NYC Democratic Party Primary Mayoral candidate Ray McGuire campaigned on Roosevelt Island today.

Mr McGuire spoke to residents at the Roosevelt Island Day celebration by Rivercross Lawn.

Mr McGuire spoke with me too about his program for NYC, his personal and professional background and impressions of Roosevelt Island.  

Here's what Mr McGuire had to say.

More info about Mr McGuire's campaign available at his web site.

Mr McGuire's opponents in the June 22 Democratic Party Mayoral Primary are:

NYC early voting started today, June 12, and runs thru June 20. Roosevelt Island early voting location is at the Sportspark facility, 250 Main Street. Primary Election Day is June 22. Roosevelt Island Polling location is at PS/IS 217 (645 Main Street).

This year, NYC has ranked choice voting. This is how it works.

NYC Mayoral candidate Kathryn Garcia is expected to visit Roosevelt Island tomorrow.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 5:58:00 PM

Labels: , , ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )