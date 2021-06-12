NYC Mayoral Candidate Ray McGuire Campaigns On Roosevelt Island Today Meeting And Speaking With Residents About Their Concerns - Watch Video Interview With Mr McGuire Discussing Detailed NYC Program, Personal & Professional Background And Impressions Of Roosevelt Island
NYC Democratic Party Primary Mayoral candidate Ray McGuire campaigned on Roosevelt Island today.
No safety, no city. New York City can’t tolerate crime and gun violence. Our city needs a leader who can bring accountability to a problem where too many others have passed the buck. Learn more at https://t.co/EWkQQXFlUU pic.twitter.com/0E5Yb8YTJz— Ray McGuire (@RayForMayor) May 27, 2021
I rode the tram to Roosevelt Island to spread the word about #EarlyVoting, which begins today. New Yorkers, let’s send a clear message that our voice matters. #RankRayOne #NYCVotes pic.twitter.com/Z8GXN22Bwq— Ray McGuire (@RayForMayor) June 12, 2021
Mr McGuire spoke to residents at the Roosevelt Island Day celebration by Rivercross Lawn.
Took a very important question from a future voter on Roosevelt Island. 🐶🐈 pic.twitter.com/vBtQOfsiXg— Ray McGuire (@RayForMayor) June 12, 2021
Mr McGuire spoke with me too about his program for NYC, his personal and professional background and impressions of Roosevelt Island.
Here's what Mr McGuire had to say.
More info about Mr McGuire's campaign available at his web site.
Mr McGuire's opponents in the June 22 Democratic Party Mayoral Primary are:
- Eric Adams, Brooklyn Borough President
- Shaun Donavan, former HUD Secretary under President Obama
- Kathryn Garcia, former New York City Sanitation Commissioner
- Andrew Yang, businessman and former Presidential candidate (Interview with Mr Yang)
-
Dianne Morales,
Non Profit executive, CEO Phipps Neighborhoods
-
Scott Stringer,
New York City Comptroller
- Maya Wiley, former mayoral counsel, civil rights lawyer
NYC early voting
started today, June 12, and runs thru June 20.
Roosevelt Island early voting
location is at the Sportspark facility, 250 Main Street. Primary Election Day is June 22. Roosevelt Island Polling location is at PS/IS 217 (645 Main Street).
NYC Mayoral candidate Kathryn Garcia is expected to visit Roosevelt Island tomorrow.
