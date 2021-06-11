Roosevelt Island Day Celebration Saturday June 12 - Community Beautification Projects, Plantings, Paper Shred Truck, Yoga, Plogging, Children's Sing A Long, Bike Repair, Donate Clothes, Book Swap, Live Music & More
According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC)
It’s that time of year again, Roosevelt Island Day! Come out and join us for a day of beautification and celebration of Roosevelt Island on Saturday, June 12th, from 10 AM – 3 PM.
See the full schedule of activities attached and below.
Kindly note that this is a socially distanced event, and we encourage everyone to wear their face coverings, keep six feet in distance, and continue adhering to the NY Forward COVID-19 guidelines.
Engaged Roosevelt Island adds:
Just a reminder that tomorrow, Saturday, 6/12 is Roosevelt Island Day! Activities will take place from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.
In addition to music, poetry and yoga, the focus this year is very much on RI beautification and planting with many, many eco-friendly free resources in play. Join iDig2Learn for its ever popular plogging from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the meditation lawn, across from Blackwell House, 500 Main St; flyer attached.
Other events Bike Repair with Bike New York, Free Book Swap with the RI branch of New York Public Library, a Clothing Drop-off, Paper Shred Truck (thanks to Rebecca Seawright's office!), Yoga and Meditation with Island Om, Children’s Sing-a-Long with Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance, Live music with Nate & Hila, Live music with Proper Tea and Stoop Kidz Brass Band.
And at 2:00 pm, Open Doors Alone Together Installation and Reality Poets Poetry Circle – under the helix, next to Capobianco field. See the attached schedule of events flyer as well as flyers for individual events. The weather is looking good and it is an opportunity to see friends and neighbors in-person (it is a socially distanced event; masks required).
We look forward to seeing you there!
Your Engaged RI friends!
Want to help beautify #RooseveltIsland? Come out to the Community Garden tomorrow for Roosevelt Island Day! #RIday pic.twitter.com/lKp15B0xGP— RIOC NYS (@RIOCny) June 11, 2021
Assembly Member @SeawrightForNY and @NYCSanitation are combining their efforts to help eliminate waste on Roosevelt Island Day! Come out on Saturday, June 12th, from 10 AM to 3 PM, at the Motorgate Turnaround (688 Main St.) and participate in their no cost Shred-a-Thon. pic.twitter.com/hDOhcdL607— RIOC NYS (@RIOCny) June 8, 2021
Ready for some live music #RooseveltIsland? Join us on the Meditation Steps tomorrow at 12 PM during #RIDay! pic.twitter.com/0ybkKSoLuu— RIOC NYS (@RIOCny) June 11, 2021
Donate gently used clothes , shoes, accessories and more on Roosevelt Island Day! Tomorrow, Saturday, June 12th, come out and join us for a day of beautification and celebration of #RooseveltIsland! #RIday pic.twitter.com/JJPOWznvV4— RIOC NYS (@RIOCny) June 11, 2021
The gift of reading is priceless. Give your old books new life this Saturday, June 12th, from 11 AM - 2 PM, at Roosevelt Island Day! Come out and join us for a day of beautification and celebration of Roosevelt Island and participate in countless activities. pic.twitter.com/r8tBedrj5o— RIOC NYS (@RIOCny) June 7, 2021
Count on @Bikenewyork for a smoother ride! If you need an adjustment, minor repair or a diagnostics test on your bike, come visit @Bikenewyork on Roosevelt Island Day, Saturday, June 12th, from 11 AM - 2 PM. Join us for a day of beautification and celebration of R.I. pic.twitter.com/hQYi10Sthh— RIOC NYS (@RIOCny) June 10, 2021
