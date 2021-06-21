2021 Roosevelt Island Outdoor Summer Movie Series At Firefighters Field Begins Friday June 25 With Rava The Last Dragon - Mad Max, The Black Stallion, Beverly Hills Cop And More Outdoor Roosevelt Island Movies Coming This Summer
The 2021 Roosevelt Island Outdoor Movie Series returns to Firefighters Field Rava The LastDragon.
The R.I. Outdoor Summer Movie Series is back Check out our full movie schedule and don't forget to join us this Friday, June 25th, for Raya and the Last Dragon, on Firefighter's Field, starting at sunset. Get ready for a night of great views, summer air, and good company. pic.twitter.com/bi4gxatmsk— RIOC NYS (@RIOCny) June 21, 2021
The Roosevelt Island Summer Outdoor Movie Series at Firefighters Field continues with;
- Mad Max -Saturday, July 10
- The Black Stallion - Friday, July 23
- Beverly Hills Cop - Saturday, July 24
- Minari - Friday, July 30
- Brides Maids - Friday, August 13
- Rocketman - Friday, August 20 and
-
The Mighty Ducks
- Saturday, August 21
The 2018 and 2019 Roosevelt Island Summer Outdoor Movies took place at Southpoint Park.
