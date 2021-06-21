Monday, June 21, 2021

2021 Roosevelt Island Outdoor Summer Movie Series At Firefighters Field Begins Friday June 25 With Rava The Last Dragon - Mad Max, The Black Stallion, Beverly Hills Cop And More Outdoor Roosevelt Island Movies Coming This Summer

The 2021 Roosevelt Island Outdoor Movie Series returns to Firefighters Field  

beginning this Friday June 25 with the showing of Disney's Rava The LastDragon.

The Roosevelt Island Summer Outdoor Movie Series at Firefighters Field continues with;

The 2018 and 2019 Roosevelt Island Summer Outdoor Movies took place at Southpoint Park.

Not known why the location was moved this year.

