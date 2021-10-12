Long Time Roosevelt Island Resident Richard Dishman Passed Away September 18 At Age Of 74, An Original Pioneering Member Of Community - Condolences To His Family, Friends & Neighbors
Long time Roosevelt Island resident Richard Michael Dishman died on September 18, 2021. According to Mr Dishman's daughter Laura Dishman:
... In 1976, Rich and Marcia moved their young family to Roosevelt Island, joining a pioneering group of residents who believed in an inclusive community. Rich helped build this thriving community through his involvement with the Main Street Wire, Roosevelt Island Little League, and tennis and softball leagues, along with many other community activities over the years. He lived there until he passed....
Condolences to Mr. Dishman's family, friends and neighbors.
Richard Michael Dishman, Jr., beloved husband of Marcia Angela Patts Dishman, and devoted father and grandfather, peacefully passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at home in his favorite chair. He is reunited with his parents, brother Edward Francis Dishman, and nephew Michael Edward McMahon.
Rich was an avid golfer, genealogist, photographer, and consumer of extra rare hamburgers. He loved history, Nittany Lion football and the New York Yankees.
The greatest joy of the last five years of his life was his grandson, Richard Michael Dishman, IV. Nothing gave him more pleasure and contentment than spending time with Richard, and experiencing that joy with his wife, Marcia.
Rich believed in family first, self-discovery, and embracing new adventures. He always encouraged family and friends to pursue what makes them happy. He also believed that you’re never too old to have fun like a kid, some rules shouldn’t be rules, fireworks are good (with adult supervision of course), and loud singing and goofy dancing are necessary in life, especially when it embarrasses your kids.
Rich was the husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, friend, and neighbor that you could count on to come through for you in any situation no matter what he was doing. He was there for you no matter what. He had a gift for making the people he met feel special and happier for having interacted with him. His kindness and generosity knew few bounds. If you needed him, you could rely on Rich to offer his ear without judgement, his wisdom and experience, words of encouragement, sense of humor, and time. His arms and heart were always open wide for those that he loved and knew. Rich was much beloved by many relatives in his extended family and highly regarded as the patriarch of the Dishman clan.
He was born on March 24, 1947 in Brooklyn, New York to Richard Michael Dishman, Sr., and Eleanor Bracken White. They left Henry Street in Brooklyn and eventually settled in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, where Rich grew up. He graduated from Penn State University, and soon thereafter married Marcia on July 11, 1970. In 1976, Rich and Marcia moved their young family to Roosevelt Island, joining a pioneering group of residents who believed in an inclusive community. Rich helped build this thriving community through his involvement with the Main Street Wire, Roosevelt Island Little League, and tennis and softball leagues, along with many other community activities over the years. He lived there until he passed.
In addition to his beloved wife of 51 years, Rich is survived by his daughter Laura Dishman and her husband Christopher Monteverdi, Charlotte, North Carolina; son Richard Michael Dishman, III and his wife Deniz, Houston, Texas; daughter Suzanna Dishman, New Orleans, Louisiana; son Edward Francis Dishman, Washington, D.C.; grandson Richard Michael Dishman, IV, Houston, Texas; sister Patricia McMahon, North Sutton, New Hampshire; sister Barbara Waldmann, Staten Island, New York; and his brother and best friend Henry John Dishman and his wife Linda, Weeki Wachee, Florida. Rich also leaves behind cherished cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
