Sponsored Post - Roosevelt Island Resident Leonardo Suarez Paz's PIAZZOLLA 100: El Nuevo Tango Presented by the Four Freedoms Park Conservancy Sunday October 17 - You're Invited To Free Event, Registration Required
Four Freedoms Park Conservancy hosts a special sunset performance of Leonardo Suarez Paz's PIAZZOLLA 100: El Nuevo Tango, a genre-redefining, multidisciplinary experience on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at 5:30 PM.Leonardo & Olga Suarez Paz were featured in the Dear New York TV program last September. Watch this video to learn more about the artistic Roosevelt Island couple and importance of the Four Freedoms Park.
WHERE: Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park, Roosevelt Island NYC 10044
FREE Event, registration required TICKETS
SAME DAY TICKETS are available at the venue on a first come first serve basis
El Nuevo Tango features "virtuoso extraordinaire," Leonardo Suarez Paz (Wynton Marsalis), an 11 piece tango-jazz fusion orchestra with soloist Patience Higgins and Nuevo Tango Ballet under the direction of Olga Suarez Paz. A cross-cultural production, the show celebrates the centennial of Leonardo’s mentor, Astor Piazzolla, an Argentine-born and New York raised composer, by demonstrating tango as an evolving, daring, artistically complex, and emotionally moving genre. "Powerful and sensual" (All About Jazz)
El Nuevo Tango cast includes violin soloist, vocalist, and dancer Leonardo Suarez Paz and Patience Higgins on tenor saxophone, members of Latin Grammy-nominated Cuaretango string quartet - Sami Merdinian (violin I), Francisco Salazar (violin II), Ron Lawrence (viola), Danny Miller (cello), Rodolfo Zanetti (bandoneon), Ahmed Alom (piano), Pablo Cafici (keyboard), Konrad Adderley (contrabass), Matt Vander Ende (drums). Nuevo Tango Ballet with Olga Suarez Paz, Mathilde Guerrero, Brianna Rivera, Francesca Antonacci, Carolina Cabrera Volpe and choreographies by Ace-Award winning artist Laura Roatta, Olga Suarez Paz and Leonardo Suarez Paz. Special visual arts feature - Lulú Michelli de Ferrer, surrealist painter and illustrator and wife of the late poet and Piazzolla's lyricist, Horacio Ferrer.
Leonardo Suarez Paz's PIAZZOLLA 100: El Nuevo Tango is made possible in part with public funds from Restart NY, supported by the New York State Council on the Arts, support from the Governor and the New York State Legislature, the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, City Artists Corps Grant, Music Performance Trust Fund and Dance/NYC.
Presented by Four Freedoms Park Conservancy and with the support of Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation and contributions from individual donors, through our fiscal sponsor, New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA).
0 comments :
Post a Comment