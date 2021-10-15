Young Girl Attending Roosevelt Island PS/IS 217 Monster Bash Halloween Party This Afternoon Hit By Car As She Crossed Main Street To Capobianco Field - She's OK
Any word on the accident that happened on Main Street this afternoon? @Rooseveltisland— ˗ˏˋA local tipster ˎˊ˗ (@iamjessklein) October 15, 2021
Around 5 I was on the red bus and there was a huge crowd and ambulances by Grandpa Al Lewis. Citizenapp says that a pedestrian was struck but it didn’t have any details. I hope all are safe.— ˗ˏˋA local tipster ˎˊ˗ (@iamjessklein) October 15, 2021
Matt Katz shares this message he sent to Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) President Shelton Haynes this afternoon about the incident:
Sherie and I were walking towards Food Town today at 4:30 p.m. The school was hosting a "Monster Bash" in Capobianco Field.
We saw many small kids running across the intersection between the school and the field unsupervised and without a Public Safety officer in the crosswalk. This seemed terribly dangerous and we stopped to warn the adults selling tickets at the school as well as a school security guard that this was an accident waiting to happen. They promised to call Public Safety and we left.
When we returned from shopping around 40 minutes later we saw many FDNY, NYPD and Public Safety vehicles in front of PS/IS 217. A child, a young girl we learned, had been hit by a car and right at the school crosswalk.
The woman we had spoken to, a school mom, told us that she had called Public Safety and been told that they were understaffed. This was a major school event involving children crossing the street in large numbers and Public Safety did not see fit to guard the area.
I am disgusted. If liaising with our City public school is not a priority for them, what is? The girl, we were told, was not badly hurt, thank god, but it could easily have been otherwise.
Public Safety is not burdened with major crime here and guarding our intersections when school lets out or when large movements of kids across the street can be anticipated seems to me to be within their purview.
A child was hurt today needlessly. A child could have been killed.
If communication is the problem, fix it. If incompetence is the problem, fix that. A dear friend came home from hospital and rehab care just today after being run over at a Main Street crossing. This has got to stop.
A Roosevelt Island PS/IS 217 parent adds:
I'm a mom of 217 and I was in the event. I called PSD at 4:26 to ask them to send officers as kids were crossing the street without looking. They said they were “short staffed and couldn’t send anyone, and recommended I speak to the organizer of the event”. After the event, I went back to ask for a report of the call. They said it would be ready in 2 weeks.
The accident happened around 5pm. The girl is ok fortunately (only her foot).
The PTA did an extraordinary work to fundraise for our kids. All volunteers. Shouldn’t be blamed for this.
RIOC President Haynes replied to Mr. Katz:
Thank you for reaching out and sharing your concern on this horrible incident. Chief Brown called me on the matter and we are awaiting all of the details. I assure you that public safety is our priority and we will provide an update soon on this matter.
Coincidentally, the Twitterverse commented on Roosevelt Island car traffic today.
Roosevelt Island has way too many cars.— JDumes (@jdumes98) October 15, 2021
I had no idea till I’d crossed Main Street a few times on my stroll to sit by the river with an iced coffee. The whole thing was just a pleasant experience.— Paul Krikler 🚲🛴🦽🚠 (@PaulKrikler) October 15, 2021
Funny, because as I tried to cross Main Street earlier today I thought, “I think it’s time for Traffic lights to be installed.”The amount of traffic has increased so much! I guess in relation to the rest of city it’s still tame.— NamelyNorm (@NamelyNorm) October 15, 2021
