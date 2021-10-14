Almost 80% Of Roosevelt Island Public Safety Officers Received Covid 19 Vaccination Shot, 8 Unvaccinated Officers Must Wear Face Masks At All Times On Duty Except When Eating Says PSD Chief During RIRA PSC Meeting
During October 6 press briefing with Mayor deBlasio, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said:
... I would be supportive of a vaccine mandate. I've said that from day one. I think that the science, to health, the emergency situation that we're in, it makes sense. Currently we're at 68 percent of our workforce. So, our current mandate is either be vaccinated or you submit to the testing and prove that you tested once within seven days....
During a September 22, 2021 Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Public Safety Committee (PSC) meeting discussion of Covid 19 vaccination status update among PSD Officers, Roosevelt Island Public Safety Chief Kevin Brown said:
... During the July 20 Roosvelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Public Safety Committee (PSC) meeting, RIOC Public Safety Department (PSD) Chief Kevin Brown reported that one officer recently tested positive for Covid 19 and that only 50% of PSD Officers have received the Covid 19 vaccine. Chief Brown added that he received the Covid 19 vaccine and Deputy Chief Anthony Amoroso has previously said he was vaccinated as well.
2 officers of the Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department died from Covid 19 - Officer Corey Fischer and Detective Wayne Jones. A Roosevelt Island Memorial gathering for both officers will be held in August said Chief Brown during the July 20 PSC meeting....
... UPDATE July 29 - RIOC Public Information Officer Amy Smith reports:Yesterday, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced that all New York State employees—about 130,000 people—will be required to get vaccinated for COVID-19 by Labor Day. State employees who do not get vaccinated will be required to be tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis. New York State is working with state unions to implement the requirement quickly and fairly. As a state agency, Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC) will adhere to these requirements as the safety of our employees, partners, and patrons is of the utmost importance to us.
... more than a majority of the staff have been vaccinated...
and Deputy Chief Amoroso added:
... a little bit over 75% almost 80%...
have been vaccinated.
Here's the full RIRA PSC discussion with Chief Brown and Deputy Chief Amoroso on PSD Covid 19 vaccination status.
On October 4, I asked PSD Chief Brown and RIOC Public Information Officer Amy Smith:
... Have any additional officers received the Covid 19 vaccine since the September 21 meeting? Does RIOC have any statement on this subject?.
Have not received an answer.
During the May 20,2021 Community Board 8 Roosevelt Island Committee meeting, Deputy Chief Amoroso reported that 2 senior PSD officers died from Covid and 19 other officers, 1/3 of the entire force, were infected with the disease.
According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, COVID-19 is now the leading cause of death for police officers nationwide, more than firearms and traffic-related fatalities combined. @KerryNBC has more. pic.twitter.com/ggxnAh4eOg— TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 12, 2021
0 comments :
Post a Comment