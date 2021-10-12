Take A Ride On The New $6.8 Million Roosevelt Island Manhattan Tram Station Elevator Cabin - It's Spacious, Quick And Clean, At Least For Today, Second Cabin Opening By End Of Year
After many years of starts, stops and delays, beginning in April 2014, the first of two new cabins from the $6.8 Million Roosevelt Island Manhattan Tram Station Elevator project...
opened for service today.
The cabin is spacious fitting for people, strollers and wheelchairs and moves quickly to and from the street to the station platform.
At least for now, if you take the elevator up to the platform, you have to exit and then re-enter thru the turnstile to access the Tram Cabin.
Take a ride on the new Roosevelt Island Manhattan Tram Station elevator cabin.
The second Tram elevator cabin is scheduled to open by the end of this year.
According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):
Please be advised that, due to the construction of the Manhattan Tram Elevator project, starting Tuesday, October 12th the below changes will take effect:
- The existing operational elevator will be closed to the public
- The south stairwell towards Tramway Plaza Park will also be closed
- The new east elevator will be open for public use
Kindly follow posted signage and directions from Tram personnel for the new pedestrian traffic pattern. While the overall project is still under construction, this temporary pedestrian traffic pattern change is necessary due to ongoing work required to demolish the old Tram elevator.
Thank you for your patience.
More info on the Roosevelt Island Tram Elevator at this prior post.
0 comments :
Post a Comment