Project Main Street 6th Annual Roosevelt Island Tim Sheehy Softball Classic To Benefit Individuals And Families Battling ALS Lou Gehrig's Disease Taking Place Sunday October 17 At Capobianco Field
The
6th annual Project Main Street
Tim Sheehy Softball Classic to benefit individuals and families battling
ALS Lou Gehrig's disease
is taking place tomorrow, October 17 at Roosevelt Island's Capobianco
Field.
This Sunday in NYC, help those living with ALS via https://t.co/hNJmfFdzeX ANYTHING HELPS, all $$ goes to those living with ALS pic.twitter.com/DdkYsTk52B— ProjectMainst (@PMS4ALS) October 12, 2021
According to
Project Main Street:
Chicago Cub play by play announcer Jon "Boog" Sciambi grew up with Tim Sheehy on Roosevelt Island. Mr Sciambi talks about his friend Tim Sheehy and Project Main Street in this June 2021 inteview.
Our Softball event is coming up for @PMS4ALS on October 17…all $$ goes to those living with ALS. Fundraising for Project Main Street https://t.co/86YFKiUWBu— Jon Sciambi (@BoogSciambi) October 11, 2021
If you would like to make a donation or seek more information, please visit the Project Main Street website.
