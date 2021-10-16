Saturday, October 16, 2021

Project Main Street 6th Annual Roosevelt Island Tim Sheehy Softball Classic To Benefit Individuals And Families Battling ALS Lou Gehrig's Disease Taking Place Sunday October 17 At Capobianco Field

The 6th annual Project Main Street Tim Sheehy Softball Classic to benefit individuals and families battling ALS Lou Gehrig's disease is taking place tomorrow, October 17 at Roosevelt Island's Capobianco Field.

According to Project Main Street:

Chicago Cub play by play announcer Jon "Boog" Sciambi grew up with Tim Sheehy on Roosevelt Island. Mr Sciambi talks about his friend Tim Sheehy and Project Main Street in this June 2021 inteview.

If you would like to make a donation or seek more information, please visit the Project Main Street website.

