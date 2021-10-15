Roosevelt Island Wildlife - Spotted Lanternfly Swoops Into Roosevelt Island Apartment Lands On Coffee Table & Raccoon Seen Near Big Pile Of Garbage On Main Street
A Roosevelt Island resident reported yesterday:
As previously reported, according to the NYC Parks Department:
Spotted Lanternfly appeared on our coffee table yesterday
... Harming our city’s wildlife is prohibited, but in an effort to slow the spread of this troublesome species, we are putting out a one-time call: if you see a spotted lanternfly, please squish and dispose of this invasive pest...
Another resident reported this morning:
About a half hour ago I saw a raccoon about 50 feet away from the big pile of garbage below.
The garbage is on the street because the AVAC system is down again.
According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):
Please be advised that the AVAC system is under service repair at the following locations: 531 Main St. South of the AVAC plant (728 Main St.) to 460 Main St. (along the east side line)
The NYC Department of Sanitation (DSNY) is currently onsite working on the issue. Service updates will be provided as they become available.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
