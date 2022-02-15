When Will OMNY Fare Collection System Be Installed On Roosevelt Island Tram Asks Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright To MTA Chair Janno Lieber At Transportation Budget Hearing Today - What About Seniors And Disabled People OMNY Reduced Fare Discounts Seawright Asks Too?
... Roosevelt Island NYC Council Member Julie Menin, Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright and State Senator Jose Serrano issued this press release demanding OMNY installation on the Roosevelt Island Tram. According to the February 10, 2022 press release:
Council Member Julie Menin Demands OMNY Installation on Roosevelt Island. Tram Commuters can not access OMNY free transfers or utilize fare-capping pilot program. RIOC Missing Out on Critical Funds By Not Using OMNY
The Offices of New York City Council Member Julie Menin, New York State Senator Jose M. Serrano and New York State Assemblymember Rebecca Seawright have requested the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC) advance the timeline for the installation of the One Metro New York (OMNY) system on the Roosevelt Island Tram. The letter sent by the Office of Council Member Julie Menin addresses RIOC President and CEO Shelton J. Haynes as the Roosevelt Island Tram remains the last MetroCard only station within the MTA system...
Today, Assembly Member Seawright asked MTA Chair Janno Lieber about installing the OMNY fare collection system on the Roosevelt Island Tram and reduced fares for seniors and disabled people using the OMNY system.
Good job by @SeawrightForNY asking @MTA about Roosevelt Island Tram #omny fare collection service. But @RIOCny and Mta appear not to be talking with each other. https://t.co/jySaJHwrqN— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) February 15, 2022
According to Mr. Lieber:
On the issue of the Tram, which I rode for many years, I know it's an important feature of the Roosevelt Island community. The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp operates it, not the MTA.
We will make sure there is a plan to get it OMNY equipped. I don't know why it hasn't been yet but it is not part of the system. That may be part of the explanation but it's a fair point and we will make sure it gets done....
Mr Lieber added that OMNY reduced fare discounts for seniors and disabled people will be coming in the next 3-6 months.
More info on Roosevelt Island Tram OMNY service at this prior post.
0 comments :
Post a Comment