Beautiful Aerial View Of Roosevelt Island And Rest Of NYC Seen From Plane Flying High Above On A Very Clear Night, View Of NYC East River Skyline Seen From Roosevelt Island Not Too Shabby Either
The Roosevelt Island Twitterverse reports:
Beautiful view of Roosevelt Island and rest of New York City seen from plane flying above on very clear night. Jack McManus soccer field lit up bright too. https://t.co/bk3zrofjdC— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) February 13, 2022
View from Roosevelt Island is not too shabby https://t.co/X2T63QamKM— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) February 12, 2022
Oh yea it’s awesome. pic.twitter.com/l4My4m9poy— Stevie White (@arj2002) February 13, 2022
I don’t mind it 🙃 pic.twitter.com/NdpERjK1oz— 😷 (@indigogurt) February 13, 2022
Understood pic.twitter.com/F7CMgX7F76— Gregory Forrester (@ForresterLEAD) February 13, 2022
Some of us are privileged to live here so we don't need to imagine. It's lovely to see our neighbors off the island appreciating these gorgeous views🤩— Penny Gold, Esq.🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ (@GoldenPenny1987) February 12, 2022
