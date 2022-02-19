Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Providing Free Covid 19 PCR Testing At Roosevelt Island Carter Burden Senior Center February 21 To 26 - First Come, First Served
The Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) will be offering free Covid 19 PCR Tests at the Roosevelt Island Carter Burden Senior Center (546 Main Street) starting Monday, February 21 thru Saturday February 26 from 10 AM 5 PM weekdays and 10 AM - 2 PM Saturday.
RIRA President Rossana Ceruzzi reports that RIRA has obtained 6 thousand Covid 19 PCR tests and is looking for storefront space to continue testing in March.
Take a look at today's #COVID19 indicators: https://t.co/vnEkWPbLZZ— Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) February 18, 2022
According to NYC Health Department, the most recent 7 Day Covid Testing Data from February 9 - 15 for
Roosevelt Island (Zip Code 10044 ) shows 461 people tested and 8 new Positive
Cases for a rate of 1.74%.
Click here for December 2021/January 2022 Roosevelt Island 10044 Zip Code Covid 19 statistics when positivity rate was as high as 30%
