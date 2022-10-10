Scenes From Last Saturday's Roosevelt Island Fall For Arts Festival - Local Artists And Visitors Paint Murals Celebrating Roosevelt Island Diversity And Appreciation For Our Differences, Good Job By Gallery RIVAA And RIOC Organizing The Festival

The 17th annual Roosevelt Island Fall For Arts Festival took place last Saturday, October 8, at the Meditation Lawn.

Take a virtual walk around the Mediation Lawn and watch the artists painting murals showing, according to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) :

... how celebrating diversity can display how we appreciate our differences and come together as one.

I spoke to several of the Fall For Arts Mural Artists about their work including Roosevelt Island residents Thom Heyer

Webson Ji

and Roosevelt Island Youth Center staffer Martine.

The Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance also contributed to the Fall For Arts Festival:

Gallery RIVAA and RIOC collaborated this year to put on the Roosevelt Island Fall For Arts Festival. RIOC President Shelton Haynes and Gallery RIVAA President Sandra Gavelyte spoke about the Festival and their collaboration.



Gallery RIVAA's Margie Smith adds:

The collaboration between RIOC and RIVAA worked extremely well. It was a pleasure working with the RIOC staff, and I want to especially thank the workers who, on the day of the event, arrived at the crack of dawn and didn't leave until long after the rest of us were gone. They were an exceptional team to partner with and we look forward to many more joint events in the future.

Here are the completed 2022 Roosevelt Island Fall For Arts Festival murals.

Click on the full screen icon at bottom right for better viewing.

Check the Murals out yourself at the Meditation Lawn. They will be there for about 45 days before being moved to the Motorgate Garage Gallery for display.