Leaked NYC Council Redistricting Map Shows Roosevelt Island Stays In Manhattan Council District 5, Does Not Move To Queens District - Council Member Julie Menin Thrilled With New Map But Says Wait Until Official Map Released Tomorrow To Confirm
Under a preliminary plan for NYC Council redistricting, Roosevelt Island and a sliver of the Upper East Side will be moved from NYC Council District 5 in Manhattan currently represented by Julie Menin to NYC Council District 26 in Queens currently represented by Julie Won....
During the Four Freedoms Democratic Club September 14 meeting held at the Sanctuary Events/Cafe on Roosevelt Island, NYC Council Member Julie Menin was asked about the status of the NYC Council redistricting plan. Ms Menin said that the new redistricting maps would be released on September 22 and that District 5 would lose some part of the current district. Ms Menin did not know what portion of her district would be lost.
Do new redistricting maps show Roosevelt Island remains in Manhattan CD 5 with @JulieMenin or move to Queens CD26 @juliej_won— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) September 20, 2022
Looks like Roosevelt Island stays in Manhattan NYC Council District 5 @JulieMenin https://t.co/YExCsLMGh4— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) September 21, 2022
Takeaways of New City Council Map Set to Pass Redistricting Commissionhttps://t.co/UpAL4TEUkz— Ethan Geringer-Sameth (@GeringerSameth) September 21, 2022
My latest w. @samarkhurshid, in which we reveal the fate of Hell's Kitchen, southern Brooklyn, the UES, Roosevelt Is., the Kingsbridge Armory, and more in the draft map. @GothamGazette
This morning, I asked Council Member Julie Menin if she had any new info on the proposed NYC Council redistricting. Ms Menin replied:
I am going to reserve full comment for when the official maps are released Thursday, but I am thrilled that this leaked map restores Roosevelt Island, Sutton Place, and the Upper East Side to Council District 5.
I testified in front of the Commission strongly advocating that they restore these areas to a Manhattan-based District and keep communities of interest intact. It is so important that community voices and input be heard in this process and my district came out in full force on this issue to make their voices heard.
We are still are waiting for the map to drop tomorrow to confirm the information from the Gotham Gazette, but as of now we believe Roosevelt Island has been restored. The Council Members have not seen the map yet from the Districting Commission.
Latest info on NYC Council redistricting from Gotham Gazette, Gothamist and NY Times.
According to the NYC Districting Commission:
We shall see tomorrow if the new redistricting map shows Roosevelt Island starying in Manhattan Council District 5 or moving to a Queens Council District.
The New York Districting Commission votes to release revised maps for the 51 City Council districts at a hybrid in-person/Zoom meeting. Meeting will be available for viewing live on Commission website at nyc.gov/districting.
WHERE 22 Reade Street, first floor, NY, NY 10007
WHEN Thursday, Sept. 22, 11 a.m.
The Districting Commission will publish the second draft of maps Thursday morning, and they undo most of the major changes from July’s first draft ... but expect a third draft. “The chance we accept it wholeheartedly without changes is close to zero.”https://t.co/vb4a663xZL— Jeff Coltin (@JCColtin) September 21, 2022
During the September 14 Four Freedoms Democratic Club meeting on Roosevelt Island, Ms Menin also talked about:
- NYC Council Universal Child care legislation she introduced,
- $21 million she brought back into District 5 and
-
the need for affordable housing which may require approving taller building
than previously allowed in the Upper East Side district, among other
issues.
