Leaked NYC Council Redistricting Map Shows Roosevelt Island Stays In Manhattan Council District 5, Does Not Move To Queens District - Council Member Julie Menin Thrilled With New Map But Says Wait Until Official Map Released Tomorrow To Confirm

Under a preliminary plan for NYC Council redistricting, Roosevelt Island and a sliver of the Upper East Side will be moved from NYC Council District 5 in Manhattan currently represented by Julie Menin to NYC Council District 26 in Queens currently represented by Julie Won....

Do new redistricting maps show Roosevelt Island remains in Manhattan CD 5 with @JulieMenin or move to Queens CD26 @juliej_won — Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) September 20, 2022

Looks like Roosevelt Island stays in Manhattan NYC Council District 5 @JulieMenin https://t.co/YExCsLMGh4 — Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) September 21, 2022

Takeaways of New City Council Map Set to Pass Redistricting Commissionhttps://t.co/UpAL4TEUkz



My latest w. @samarkhurshid, in which we reveal the fate of Hell's Kitchen, southern Brooklyn, the UES, Roosevelt Is., the Kingsbridge Armory, and more in the draft map. @GothamGazette — Ethan Geringer-Sameth (@GeringerSameth) September 21, 2022

This morning, I asked Council Member Julie Menin if she had any new info on the proposed NYC Council redistricting. Ms Menin replied:

I am going to reserve full comment for when the official maps are released Thursday, but I am thrilled that this leaked map restores Roosevelt Island, Sutton Place, and the Upper East Side to Council District 5. I testified in front of the Commission strongly advocating that they restore these areas to a Manhattan-based District and keep communities of interest intact. It is so important that community voices and input be heard in this process and my district came out in full force on this issue to make their voices heard. We are still are waiting for the map to drop tomorrow to confirm the information from the Gotham Gazette, but as of now we believe Roosevelt Island has been restored. The Council Members have not seen the map yet from the Districting Commission.

According to the NYC Districting Commission:

The New York Districting Commission votes to release revised maps for the 51 City Council districts at a hybrid in-person/Zoom meeting. Meeting will be available for viewing live on Commission website at nyc.gov/districting. WHERE 22 Reade Street, first floor, NY, NY 10007 WHEN Thursday, Sept. 22, 11 a.m.

The Districting Commission will publish the second draft of maps Thursday morning, and they undo most of the major changes from July’s first draft ... but expect a third draft. “The chance we accept it wholeheartedly without changes is close to zero.”https://t.co/vb4a663xZL — Jeff Coltin (@JCColtin) September 21, 2022

We shall see tomorrow if the new redistricting map shows Roosevelt Island starying in Manhattan Council District 5 or moving to a Queens Council District.Stay Tuned.

