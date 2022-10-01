Vehicle Crashes Thru Roosevelt Island Seawall Plunging Into East River Near Cornell Tech Early This Morning - Watch Video From The Scene

According to a NYPD spokesperson, early this morning at about 2 AM a white van with 2 passengers, a 40 year old driver and 60 year old passenger crashed through the Roosevelt Island seawall at East Loop Road near Cornell Tech and plunged into the East River. The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated and there were no injuries.

A Roosevelt Island Tipster shares these photos from the crash scene.

According to a Cornell Grad student who heard the crash and witnessed the aftermath, both passengers managed to swim back to Roosevelt Island.

Freedom News TV was on the scene and interviewed the Cornell Grad student named Phil and has more video from the crash site.



Video by Daniel Valls (http://FreedomNews.TV)

Asked for comment from Roosevelt Island Operating Corp. Will update if they reply.