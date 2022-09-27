Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Sponsored Post - Advantage QuickStart Tennis, Have A Ball This Fall At The Roosevelt Island Racquet Club For Ages 4 And Up - Take A Trial Class, Sign Up Today

Advantage Quick Start Tennis, Have A Ball This Fall - Ages 4 & Up.


At the Roosevelt Island Racquet Club (281 Main Street). 
New To Tennis? Take A Trial Class. Sign Up Today.
 
Advantage QuickStart – tennis customized for your child’s age and ability

Now kids can learn tennis more easily, rally faster, and develop a love of the game earlier. All with our expanded QuickStart program. We’ve added more classes and more chances to practice outside of class. Kids can get practice with Play More – allows your child extra time to play and improve. All at no extra cost to you. 

Here’s what kids love about Advantage QuickStart programs:

  • Real tennis sized for kids
  • Engaging games & drills keep everyone active & learning
  • Age-and level-appropriate competition
  • Tennis is fun from day one!

Here’s what parents like about Advantage QuickStart programs:

  • Expert instruction and a structured program
  • Thorough grounding in tennis fundamentals
  • Many convenient locations
  • Custom teaching method that is safer, smarter, and more fun
  • 5% sibling discount
  • See for yourself in this short video!

 

Click Here For More Info or Call 212.935.0250 ext 819

