Info Session With NYC Ferry To Learn How To Apply For The Reduced $1.35 Fare Discount Program Wednesday September 28 At The Roosevelt Island Senior Center

According to NYC Ferry:

NYC Ferry (“NYCF”) administers the Ferry Discount Program (“Ferry Discount Program”). The Ferry Discount Program permits eligible individuals to purchase a reduced fare One-Way Ticket for the NYCF. Ferry Discount Program eligible riders include:

Senior citizens, aged 65 and older;

Persons with disabilities;

Current participants in the Fair Fares NYC program.

Click here to view NYC Ferry Discount Program Frequently Asked Questions

For Persons with disabilities, download the Reduced Fare Application for Persons with Disabilities PDF to start the process.

For Senior Citizens, download the Reduced Fare Application for Senior Citizen PDF to start the process.

For Current participants in the Fair Fares NYC program, download the Reduced Fare Application for Current participants in the Fair Fares NYC program PDF to start the process....