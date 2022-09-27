Learn How The Craft Of Weaving Was Used By Cornell Tech MakerLab As A Communal Data Visualization Tool Bringing Roosevelt Island Organizations Together - You're Invited To Community Loom Project Conversation Wednesday September 28 At NYPL Roosevelt Island Branch

The Roosevelt Island New York Public Library branch (504 Main Street) is hosting a community conversation with the Cornell Tech Maker Lab and local RI organizations to discuss the Community Loom Project on Wednesday September 28 at 6 PM. You're invited to attend.



Join us at the Roosevelt Island Library to celebrate and discuss our community loom project with the people who conceived the design and making of it in the MakerLAB on Cornell Tech campus. Hear about how the craft of weaving was used as a communal data visualization tool to bring 5 different organizations on this island together.

Rooseevelt Island branch library manager Carlos Chavez adds that PS/IS 217, Carter Burden Network Roosevelt Island Senior Center and Coler Hospital joined in the project with the RI Library and Cornell Tech MakerLab.



Click here to register for the event.

According to Cornell Tech:

The MakerLAB provides easy access to fabrication tools that enable students, faculty, and the campus community to test-build their ideas from initial sketch to refined prototype. The full range of equipment and inclusive atmosphere accommodates everyone from master’s students creating hardware for embedded systems, to Cornell-Weill residents conducting clinical studies in health tech, to K-12 students experimenting with 3D printing for the first time.

Here's more on the Cornell Tech MakerLab.

Click here to register for the event.