Are Non Fungible Tokens (NFT'S) Art? The Initiative For CryptoCurrencies And Contracts Hosting An Evening Of Art, Cutting Edge Research And NFT's At Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech Art Gallery Opening Monday October 3

The Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech Tata Innovation Center is hosting The Initiative for CryptoCurrencies and Contracts Non Fungible Token (NFT) Art Gallery Opening on Monday October 3. You're invited to learn all about NFT Art.



“Are NFTs 'Art'?”: Talk at 3 Oct. IC3 NFT gallery opening by my colleague Mukti Khaire, an authority on entrepreneurship in creative industries. Check out her book, Culture and Commerce, or our NFT primer for non-technologists at https://t.co/C2OxpxZYwo.https://t.co/V03rG4g2iS — Ari Juels (@AriJuels) September 24, 2022

NFT Art Gallery Opening @Cornell Tech Monday October 3, 2022 Tata Innovation Center, 11 East Loop Road, New York, NY 10044 The Initiative for CryptoCurrencies and Contracts (IC3) invites you to an evening of art, cutting-edge research, and NFTs. Join us for the inaugural NFT art gallery opening at Cornell Tech in New York City. Light refreshments will be served. Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) have created an exciting new area of research at the intersection of computer science, art, law, and economics. The event will feature the unveiling of an artist-made glass projection screen showcasing a gallery of NFTs that represent the latest NFT research from IC3. It will also feature talks highlighting advances in NFT technology from faculty and students across a range of disciplines. Our thanks to Eirik Ulversøy, a.k.a. Kitten Mittens, and to Dapper Labs for their generous loan of historically important and rare CryptoKitties for our experiment at the event in the psychology of NFT viewing. Event program: Ari Juels (Cornell) - "Intro: What This Event Is All About"

Mukti Khaire (Cornell) - "Are NFTs 'Art'"

Phil Daian (Cornell) - "A Journey Through Glass and Blockchains"

James Grimmelmann (Cornell) - "Why NFT Licensing Is Hard"

Fernanda Viégas and Martin Wattenberg (Harvard) - "The Aura of Ones and Zeros" (via Zoom)

Yan Ji (Cornell) - "NFT Fair Drops With Decentralized Identities"

Ittay Eyal (Technion) - "Wallet Design"

Deepak Maram (Cornell) - "Reliable NFT storage with GoAT"

Kushal Babel (Cornell) - "The Science behind Atomic NFTs" PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS AN IN-PERSON EVENT, WITH NO ONLINE COMPONENT.

Cornell Tech Professor Ari Juels and colleagues presented a Primer and Outlook on NFT's For Art and Collectibles: According to the article excerpt:



Abstract Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are digital objects that reside on blockchains and are typically associated with unique digital media, such as images or mu- sic. A recent frenzy of popular interest has given rise seemingly overnight to a multi-billion NFT market. Individual NFTs can sell for millions or tens of millions of dollars, while creators ranging from traditional artists such as Damien Hirst and Grimes to mainstream consumer-goods companies such as Coca-Cola and Nike are producing their own NFT collections. This primer’s focus is on NFTs for art and collectables. Our aim is to give non-technical readers a basic familiarity with the technology behind NFTs, the history of their development, the current state of the NFT community and marketplace, and a notion of how NFTs might evolve in the future. We also offer a brief overview of the dynamics of traditional art markets and discuss the similarities, differences, and points of intersection in NFT markets. We hope that readers will come away from this primer with a basic under- standing of how blockchains, smart contracts, and cryptographic keys work, an appreciation of some of the novel ways in which NFTs are empowering artists, a picture of the variety of dynamism of NFTs projects and communities, and possibly a hankering to own at least a fractional Bored Ape....

What’s an Atomic NFT? A new type that resists fractionalization—even by means of keys shared off-chain. Sounds impossible? (It should at first.) Kushal Babel @KushalBabel will introduce in a short talk. (At IC3 NFT gallery opening on 3 Oct.) Paper to come. pic.twitter.com/2l4gWDIe0x — Ari Juels (@AriJuels) September 18, 2022