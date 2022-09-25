Sponsored Post The Cafe @ Cornell Tech Brings Tasty And Hearty Options For Breakfast And Lunch To Roosevelt Island 7 Days A Week - Check Out The Menu For This Upcoming Week, National Mousse Day, Gyro Day And Coffee Day This Week Too
WELCOME TO THE CAFE @ CORNELL TECH!
Operated by Constellation Culinary Group, The Café @ Cornell Tech brings to Roosevelt Island tasty and hearty options for breakfast, and lunch. This bright and sunny café offers a chance to start the day off with a strong cup of Parliament Coffee or Espresso. Breakfast options ranging from croissants and muffins to eggs and pancakes. For lunch, sandwiches, salads, personal gluten free crust pizzas/flat-breads, soups, bowls and hot entrees.
The Café is proud to serve offerings from Cornell Dairy in case you want to grab a pint of their ice cream for the road.
Hours:
Monday – Friday: 8AM – 7PM
Saturday & Sunday 11AM-5PM
**Menu Subject To Change Based On Availability and Seasonality**
Check out this week's Cafe @ Cornell Tech Weekly Menu
Wednesday September 28 is National Gyro Day,
at the Cornell Tech Cafe.
