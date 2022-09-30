RIOC Announces Location Of New Temporary Dog Run In Firefighters Field And Closing Of About 1/3 Of Firefighters Field Due To Construction Of Hudson Related 28 Story Riverwalk Building 9 Starting This Fall

Reported September 15:

Today, according to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):

Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation President & CEO Shelton J. Haynes today announced the construction of a temporary dog run while the development of Building 9 is set to begin Fall of 2022.

The current site of the South Town Dog Run will remain open for use until the creation of the temporary dog run is completed in late October. The site of the temporary dog run will be in place until the completion of the permanent dog run at the new Building 9 development aimed to be unveiled in Fall 2024.

Temporary Dog Run Specifications:

Overall size 85’x30’. Large dog run 60’x30’. Small dog run 25’x30’

4’ high chain link fence with a self-closing double gate system with a vestibule

Ground to be covered with filter fabric and natural Cedar shred

"With economic development booming, this construction is proof that people want to come to Roosevelt Island, to live, work and invest in our community, said RIOC President & CEO Shelton J. Haynes. “Once the construction at Building 9 is complete, the historic investment will breathe new life in and around the Island. The relocation of the dog run will be temporary until the construction of Building 9 is complete – the home of the new dog run. The temporary relocation will be accessible to pet lovers while the field will still be available for community use. It is an exciting time to be a Roosevelt Islander – I cannot wait to share what more is in store to come.”

As part of the Building 9 construction, a Control Access Zone (CAZ) will be established per the New York City Department of Buildings (DOB) not accessible for public use. The area beyond the CAZ will be available for use by the public.

Discussions were held in early spring for the temporary dog run to be placed at an unused space south of the Island’s ferry terminal. Before moving forward with construction, RIOC contracted an outside vendor to conduct a soil investigation to ensure the area’s integrity was safe for recreational use. Results from a New York State Department of Health Environmental Laboratory Approval Program certified laboratory found the soil to be contaminated and further requires remediation. The timeline for remediating the area to code would delay the project; however, this area has been cordoned off from the public for years. An announcement for updated plans for the unused area will be made available at a later date to be announced.