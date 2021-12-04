Take A Walk Along The Roosevelt Island Holiday Trail, Watch The Tree Lit Up And Listen To Some Wonderful Carols Performed By The Main Street Theatre And Dance Alliance From The Warm Comfort Of Your Home - It Was Pretty Cold Last Night But Very Enjoyable And Fun Time
It was a chilly evening last night on the Roosevelt Island Holiday Trail organized by RIOC. Fortunately, the cold weather and frozen fingers did not stop anyone from enjoying themselves and having a good time particularly when listening to the Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance singing Holiday Christmas songs in Good Shepherd Plaza.
or visiting
The Tree in Meditation Lawn looks greatMain Street Theatre & Dance Alliance.
Despite the cold and the scaled back celebration with no Santa Claus this year, it was still a very nice evening.
