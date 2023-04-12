Long Time Roosevelt Island Resident David Bauer Passed Away At 95 Years Of Age, Memorial Service April 30 - A Loving Husband, Father Of 6 And Passionate Advocate For Roosevelt Island Good Government And Transparency

The family of long time Roosevelt Island resident David Bauer report:

On Thursday, March 16, 2023, David John Bauer of 531 Main St. NY, NY. a loving husband and father of six passed away, age 95.

On August 27, 1949, he married Joyce Eileen Jones and together they raised six children. Four of the six were born in Lititz, PA. One of his many tasks as Borough Manager of Lititz, a picturesque community in southeastern PA, was to establish a historic district. Always ready to learn, this experience prepared him for similar needs in other communities he would serve.

On Father’s Day 1961, Joyce gave him a gift of free time from the family, then being six children ranging in age from 9 years to 3 months. So, he could read his beloved New York Times without interruption. In it was a posting for the position of Town Manager in Wethersfield, CT for which he applied and was awarded.

His love of history led him to trace his family's roots back 14 generations. David moved to Roosevelt Island in 1978 where he was able to use his passion for improving residents community experience by engaging the powers-that-be to make changes as necessary. David did this with a big smile and hearty humor, both in small and large ways.

David helped convert the privately funded library on the Island to a branch of the NY Public Library. He also founded and led the Maple Tree Group; a collection of Island residents who worked tirelessly for years, to get locally elected Directors placed on the Roosevelt Island Operating Council.

With most of his professional career spent working with municipal governments it was natural that he should be called out of retirement in 1994 and accepted a post with the city of L’viv Ukraine to advise on city administration in a democracy.

David was preceded in death by his father, Fred, his mother, Anna, his youngest sister Phyllis and his wife Muriel Karpeles-Bauer. He is survived by his sister Nancy Zastrow, brother Paul & Penny Bauer, his six children and their spouses, Elizabeth Bauer & Marty Milkovic, Johanna Bauer & Sergio Torriente, Susan & Curtis Weiss, Benjamin Bauer, Andrew Bauer & Joanna Schnurman, and Martin Bauer & Kathryn Fagan, cousin, Charles & Sia Bauer, 14 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 1:00 pm in the Community Room at Rivercross, 531 Main St. New York, New York 10044.

In lieu of flowers a donation may be sent to the ACLU via their website, or by phone at 212-549-2500.