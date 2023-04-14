You're Invited To Roosevelt Island Artist Salon Saturday April 15 At Cornell Tech - A Conversation With Local Documentary Filmmakers Andres "Jay" Molina & Alexis Neophytides About How They Approach Their Craft From Different Points Of View

Roosevelt Island resident and artist Thom Heyer reports:

Hi Roosevelt Island Friends & Colleagues

Just a reminder that our next community outreach salon sponsored by Humanities New York and Open Doors is THIS Saturday 4/15 at 3:30pm at Cornell Tech. Our next salon is entitled "The Subject is Point of View". We'll be introducing Jay Molina (a Coler resident) and Alexis Neophytides (born & raised on Roosevelt Island): two filmmakers who approach their craft from very different points of view.

The Salon is FREE and will be held at Cornell Tech's Bloomberg Center.

The event is in-person but will also be live-streamed.

PLEASE REGISTER IN ADVANCE to speed up your entry at the front desk on Saturday at the following link:

I look forward to seeing any and all of you who can make it.