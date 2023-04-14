You're Invited To Roosevelt Island Artist Salon Saturday April 15 At Cornell Tech - A Conversation With Local Documentary Filmmakers Andres "Jay" Molina & Alexis Neophytides About How They Approach Their Craft From Different Points Of View
Roosevelt Island resident and artist Thom Heyer reports:
Just a reminder that our next community outreach salon sponsored by Humanities New York and Open Doors is THIS Saturday 4/15 at 3:30pm at Cornell Tech. Our next salon is entitled "The Subject is Point of View". We'll be introducing Jay Molina (a Coler resident) and Alexis Neophytides (born & raised on Roosevelt Island): two filmmakers who approach their craft from very different points of view.
The Salon is FREE and will be held at Cornell Tech's Bloomberg Center.
The event is in-person but will also be live-streamed.
PLEASE REGISTER IN ADVANCE to speed up your entry at the front desk on Saturday at the following link:
Mr Molina and Ms Neophytides are the co-directors of the documentary film Fire Through Dry Grass currently in production. According to the film's website:
Fire Through Dry Grass uncovers in real-time the devastation experienced by residents of a New York City nursing home during the coronavirus pandemic. Co-Directors Alexis Neophytides and Andres “Jay” Molina take viewers inside Coler, on Roosevelt Island, where Jay lives with his fellow Reality Poets, a group of mostly gun violence survivors....
