Friday, April 14, 2023

You're Invited To Roosevelt Island Artist Salon Saturday April 15 At Cornell Tech - A Conversation With Local Documentary Filmmakers Andres "Jay" Molina & Alexis Neophytides About How They Approach Their Craft From Different Points Of View

Roosevelt Island resident and artist Thom Heyer reports: 

Hi Roosevelt Island Friends & Colleagues

Just a reminder that our next community outreach salon sponsored by Humanities New York and Open Doors is THIS Saturday 4/15 at 3:30pm at Cornell Tech. Our next salon is entitled "The Subject is Point of View". We'll be introducing Jay Molina (a Coler resident) and Alexis Neophytides (born & raised on Roosevelt Island): two filmmakers who approach their craft from very different points of view.

Let's see where there might be points of commonality!

The Salon is FREE and will be held at Cornell Tech's Bloomberg Center.

The event is in-person but will also be live-streamed.

PLEASE REGISTER IN ADVANCE to speed up your entry at the front desk on Saturday at the following link:

I look forward to seeing any and all of you who can make it.

Mr Molina and Ms Neophytides are the co-directors of the documentary film Fire Through Dry Grass currently in production. According to the film's website:

Fire Through Dry Grass uncovers in real-time the devastation experienced by residents of a New York City nursing home during the coronavirus pandemic. Co-Directors Alexis Neophytides and Andres “Jay” Molina take viewers inside Coler, on Roosevelt Island, where Jay lives with his fellow Reality Poets, a group of mostly gun violence survivors....

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 3:48:00 PM

