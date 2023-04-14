Come Join iDig2Learn On A Roosevelt Island Walk Amongst The Trees At Lighthouse Park With Arborist Schuyler Borden As He Talks About His Flora Friends

Roosevelt Island resident and iDig2Learn founder Christina Delfico reports:

Greetings from iDig2Learn,

We can't wait to see you tomorrow 4/15 at noon at Lighthouse Park on Roosevelt Island for our Tree walk with Schuyler Borden.

Come meet us near the Weeping Willow tree, just beyond the Monarch butterfly flower beds, as you enter Lighthouse Park on Roosevelt Island on the Queens facing side of the island. You can take the free Red Bus to Octagon and walk 7 minutes north along the Queens-facing side of the island. Please wear comfortable shoes and bring your reusable water bottle. There is a public restroom at the entrance of the park.

Learn more about the hundred new baby trees and the intentional planting of specific native regional types like Oak, Sugar Maple, Tupelo, Sourwood, Magnolia and Serviceberry. These are all species that are lovely for humans and vital support for birds, butterflies and pollinators in our Mid-Atlantic area.

This program is free thanks to generous iDig2Learn support from the NYCT/RIOC grants, the work of NY Trees and Big Reuse with additional support from Citizens Committee for NY and MT Charitable Foundation. Thanks to all the local groups like the RI Garden Club, Coler Hospital, GRIN, Coach Scot's Baseball players, Girl Scouts, residents, and the RIOC grounds team who have guided placement and cared for these trees since planting in 2022.

See you Saturday!