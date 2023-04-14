Roosevelt Island Little League 10 Game Season Opening Day Last Saturday, Watch Interview With Coach Danny And T Ball Players Having Great Time - Volunteer Coaches And Additional Funding Requested From Community, Storage Space Near Capobianco Field From RIOC Needed Too

Very few things in life are better bringing a smile to one's face than Opening Day of the Roosevelt Island Little League baseball season which began it's 10 game season last Saturday, April 8 with T-Ball players (5-6 year olds), followed by the Minors Division (7-10 years old) and then the Majors Division (11-14 years old).

I spoke with the League organizer and Coach Danny Vithlani during the T Ball game for the youngest baseball players.



Coach Danny showed some skill doing play by play during the T Ball game too.

The Roosevelt Island Little League could use some help with more volunteer coaches and funding.

According to the Roosevelt Island Little League Go Fund Me Page:

The 2023 R.I Little League Baseball Season is set to kick off! On April 8th, me and my co-director Arya Shirazi will commence our 6th year running this beloved community league. It has grown tremendously popular, and this year we have more registrants than our already thin budget can support. Because of this, we are short on funds for key equipment items and costs that we must be able provide. These include: Additional Uniforms not covered due to registration surplus

Baseballs for each age group

USAA Little League regulation bats -Catchers/Umpires protective gear

Team Equipment bags

Tees

Medical Supplies (First aid kits, icepacks, etc)

Groundskeeping tools

Trophies

Ongoing season costs (damaged equipment, fill-in umpires, pizza parties, etc)

Big picture improvements (Pitching machines, uniform upgrades, equipment upgrades, etc) Along with these core items, there are many improvements and upgrades we would like to make. This program has been truly meaningful to the children and families of this community. Our league places deep emphasis on community and childhood development. Our network of dedicated volunteer coaches & parents are unbelievable! The teamwork, camaraderie and joy these kids experience playing baseball with their friends is unrivaled! It gives us great pride to watch it happen every Saturday. Unfortunately, the league has simply outgrown the budget, and we have failed to receive additional funding. So I come to you for help! Whether you and your children participate in the league or not, we welcome donations! Every dollar towards this youth & community development-based league truly goes a long way towards the experience these kids have. Anybody that has participated in our league for the past 5 years can attest to that. We couldn't be more grateful for the support we have. We just need a bit more to get where we want to be. We thank you in advance for your generosity. What makes this league special is the people it is made up of! Thank you so much, Danny Vithlani & Arya Shirazi

Click here if you would like to help.

The Roosevelt Island Little League has been asking the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) for some equipment storage space near Capobianco Field for more than a year with no response. Perhaps this year, RIOC will respond and the Little League equipment can be stored near Capobianco Field instead of Coach Danny's apartment.

The Roosevelt Island Little League at Capobianco Field is a little bit of heaven on our Roosevelt Island Field Of Dreams.

Come out to Capobianco Field on Saturdays to cheer our Roosevelt Island Little League players.

Play Ball!!!!

